- Jury selection in the murder trial for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is set to begin on the first anniversary of the victim’s death.

Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old St. Lucia native Botham Jean inside his Southside Flats apartment on Sept. 6, 2018.

She had allegedly just finished up a 12-hour shift and walked into the wrong apartment thinking it was hers. She said she shot Jean because she thought he was an intruder.

Guyger was in court Thursday for a hearing related to the trial.

Judge Tammy Kemp scheduled jury selection to begin on Sept. 6. Testimony was set to begin on Sept. 23.

Judge Kemp also addressed the audio from Guyger’s 911 that call that was leaked and published by some media outlets. The defense and prosecution both denied any involvement in the leak.

The judge then warned the media that if any additional evidence that should be head by jurors is published, reporters will only be allowed to cover the trial with pen and paper.

