<!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story415796972" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415796972" data-article-version="1.0">Addison PD investigating "possible murder" of elderly woman</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415796972" data-article-version="1.0">Addison PD investigating "possible murder" of elderly woman</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415796972" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Addison PD investigating "possible murder" of elderly woman&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/addison-pd-investigating-possible-murder-of-elderly-woman" data-title="Addison PD investigating "possible murder" of elderly woman" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/addison-pd-investigating-possible-murder-of-elderly-woman" addthis:title="Addison PD investigating "possible murder" of elderly woman"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415796972.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415796972");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415796972-415796947"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/V_UNEXPLAINED%20DEATH%20ADDISON%2010P_00.00.29.23_1562036723522.png_7462990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/V_UNEXPLAINED%20DEATH%20ADDISON%2010P_00.00.29.23_1562036723522.png_7462990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/V_UNEXPLAINED%20DEATH%20ADDISON%2010P_00.00.29.23_1562036723522.png_7462990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/V_UNEXPLAINED%20DEATH%20ADDISON%2010P_00.00.29.23_1562036723522.png_7462990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/V_UNEXPLAINED%20DEATH%20ADDISON%2010P_00.00.29.23_1562036723522.png_7462990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415796972-415796947" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/V_UNEXPLAINED%20DEATH%20ADDISON%2010P_00.00.29.23_1562036723522.png_7462990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/V_UNEXPLAINED%20DEATH%20ADDISON%2010P_00.00.29.23_1562036723522.png_7462990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/V_UNEXPLAINED%20DEATH%20ADDISON%2010P_00.00.29.23_1562036723522.png_7462990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/V_UNEXPLAINED%20DEATH%20ADDISON%2010P_00.00.29.23_1562036723522.png_7462990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/V_UNEXPLAINED%20DEATH%20ADDISON%2010P_00.00.29.23_1562036723522.png_7462990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/addison-pd-investigating-possible-murder-of-elderly-woman?__twitter_impression=true">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 10:05PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-415796972" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p>Addison police are investigating what they call the "possible murder" of a woman in her 80s.</p><p>Police were called to the Communities of Bent Tree Apartments for an unexplained death. They would not discuss her cause of death.</p><p>Investigators say a man was seen running from the area near Westgrove and Ledgemont and want to find him.</p><p>Officers are talking with neighbors and others who might have seen something.</p><p>Anyone with information is urged to contact the Addison Police Department.</p>
</div>
</section> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/U_S__faces_England_in_Women___s_World_Cu_0_7462731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/U_S__faces_England_in_Women___s_World_Cu_0_7462731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/U_S__faces_England_in_Women___s_World_Cu_0_7462731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/U_S__faces_England_in_Women___s_World_Cu_0_7462731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/U_S__faces_England_in_Women___s_World_Cu_0_7462731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. is the only nation to have made it to all eight semifinals of the Women’s World Cup and has three overall titles — more than any other country. England has never made it to the final at the World Cup." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘America has got that ruthless streak': US faces off against England in Women's World Cup semifinals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The United States Women’s National Team continues its march toward a fourth World Cup title when the team faces England in the 2019 Women’s World Cup semifinals.</p><p>Tuesday’s match in Lyon will put third-ranked England against the defending champions with a “ruthless streak,” according to England coach Phil Neville. The U.S. is the only nation to have made it to all eight semifinals of the Women’s World Cup and has three overall titles — more than any other country.</p><p>"America has got that ruthless streak of wanting to win," Neville said. "You saw the last five minutes of the (quarterfinal) game against France. The game management was fantastic. They took the ball into the corner, they knew what it took to win, and they celebrated like winners. That's what I admire, and that's what my team has now. It's about winning."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/friends-gather-to-remember-slain-mansfield-high-school-cheerleader" title="Friends gather to remember slain Mansfield High School cheerleader" data-articleId="415759620" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Friends_gather_to_remember_slain_Mansfie_0_7461950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Friends_gather_to_remember_slain_Mansfie_0_7461950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Friends_gather_to_remember_slain_Mansfie_0_7461950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Friends_gather_to_remember_slain_Mansfie_0_7461950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Friends_gather_to_remember_slain_Mansfie_0_7461950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dionne Anglin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Friends gather to remember slain Mansfield High School cheerleader</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dozens of people gathered Monday afternoon to remember the Mansfield High School cheerleader shot and killed late last week.</p><p>A'mya Batie spent a couple of years as a student at Mansfield High School. Her friends walked around the football field, sharing stories and mourning the 16-year-old who died in a Lewisville parking lot.</p><p>A’mya was loved in two high school communities because her family moved during her sophomore year. Students at Mansfield High School remembered her in a very special way.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/josh-brent-back-in-jail-after-sundays-arrest-in-coppell" title="Josh Brent back in jail after Sunday's arrest in Coppell" data-articleId="415752632" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Josh_Brent_back_in_jail_after_Sunday___s_0_7462062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Josh_Brent_back_in_jail_after_Sunday___s_0_7462062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Josh_Brent_back_in_jail_after_Sunday___s_0_7462062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Josh_Brent_back_in_jail_after_Sunday___s_0_7462062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Josh_Brent_back_in_jail_after_Sunday___s_0_7462062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shaun Rabb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Josh Brent back in jail after Sunday's arrest in Coppell</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 04:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent returned to the Dallas County jail after being arrested over the weekend in Coppell.</p><p>Brent was taken to the Dallas County jail Monday afternoon. There is now new trouble for the one-time Cowboy who was sentenced to ten years of probation after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a drunk driving crash that happened seven years ago.</p><p>Brent was being held in jail on bonds totaling $50,000 on charges of felony assault of a public servant and misdemeanor resisting arrest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/america-has-got-that-ruthless-streak-us-faces-off-against-england-in-womens-world-cup-semifinals"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="USA's Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal, alongside England's Ellen White celebrating with Lucy Bronze during the Round of 16. (Photos by Alex Caparros & Marianna Massey/FIFA via Getty Images)" title="USA ENGLAND RAPINOE WHITE GETTY_1562026438345.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘America has got that ruthless streak': US faces off against England in Women's World Cup semifinals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/consumer/on-your-side-kamkad-lawsuit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_FOYS%20KAMKAD%20LAWSUIT%209P_00.00.28.19_1562030012853.png_7462556_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_FOYS KAMKAD LAWSUIT 9P_00.00.28.19_1562030012853.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>On Your Side: KAMKAD Lawsuit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/pop-up-storms"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Pop_Up_Storms_0_7462368_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pop_Up_Storms_0_20190701232604"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pop-Up Storms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-glenn-lacy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_HOMETOWN%20_%20GLENN%20BSW%20530P_00.01.44.16_1562021828797.png_7462057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_HOMETOWN _ GLENN BSW 530P_00.01.44.16_1562021828797.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hometown Hero: Glenn Lacy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/america-has-got-that-ruthless-streak-us-faces-off-against-england-in-womens-world-cup-semifinals" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USA&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;celebrates&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;quarterfinal&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;England&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Ellen&#x20;White&#x20;celebrating&#x20;with&#x20;Lucy&#x20;Bronze&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Round&#x20;of&#x20;16&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Caparros&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Marianna&#x20;Massey&#x2f;FIFA&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘America has got that ruthless streak': US faces off against England in Women's World Cup semifinals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/consumer/on-your-side-kamkad-lawsuit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_FOYS%20KAMKAD%20LAWSUIT%209P_00.00.28.19_1562030012853.png_7462556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_FOYS%20KAMKAD%20LAWSUIT%209P_00.00.28.19_1562030012853.png_7462556_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_FOYS%20KAMKAD%20LAWSUIT%209P_00.00.28.19_1562030012853.png_7462556_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_FOYS%20KAMKAD%20LAWSUIT%209P_00.00.28.19_1562030012853.png_7462556_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_FOYS%20KAMKAD%20LAWSUIT%209P_00.00.28.19_1562030012853.png_7462556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>On Your Side: KAMKAD Lawsuit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/pop-up-storms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Pop_Up_Storms_0_7462368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Pop_Up_Storms_0_7462368_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Pop_Up_Storms_0_7462368_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Pop_Up_Storms_0_7462368_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Pop_Up_Storms_0_7462368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pop-Up Storms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-glenn-lacy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_HOMETOWN%20_%20GLENN%20BSW%20530P_00.01.44.16_1562021828797.png_7462057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_HOMETOWN%20_%20GLENN%20BSW%20530P_00.01.44.16_1562021828797.png_7462057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_HOMETOWN%20_%20GLENN%20BSW%20530P_00.01.44.16_1562021828797.png_7462057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_HOMETOWN%20_%20GLENN%20BSW%20530P_00.01.44.16_1562021828797.png_7462057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_HOMETOWN%20_%20GLENN%20BSW%20530P_00.01.44.16_1562021828797.png_7462057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hometown Hero: Glenn Lacy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/friends-gather-to-remember-slain-mansfield-high-school-cheerleader" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_LEWISVILLE%20TEEN%20KILLED%20VIGIL%20530P_00.00.40.06_1562021073364.png_7462031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_LEWISVILLE%20TEEN%20KILLED%20VIGIL%20530P_00.00.40.06_1562021073364.png_7462031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_LEWISVILLE%20TEEN%20KILLED%20VIGIL%20530P_00.00.40.06_1562021073364.png_7462031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_LEWISVILLE%20TEEN%20KILLED%20VIGIL%20530P_00.00.40.06_1562021073364.png_7462031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/P_LEWISVILLE%20TEEN%20KILLED%20VIGIL%20530P_00.00.40.06_1562021073364.png_7462031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Friends gather to remember slain Mansfield High School cheerleader</h3> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">Only On FOX 4</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About Us</a></h4> href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/fox4-links/links-mentioned-on-fox-4">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/fox-4-station-history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/frequently-asked-questions">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/work-for-kdfw-fox-4-kdfi-my-27-1">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:kdfw@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=RSS_FEED&siteId=200007"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox4news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox4news"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-dallas-fort-worth/id376817521?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxkdfw&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 WAPP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-kdfw-wapp/id506375544?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kdfw.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 Fastlane</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox4-fastlane/id1137221117?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trafficcast.trafficcarma.kdfw_prod&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> 