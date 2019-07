Addison police are investigating what they call the "possible murder" of a woman in her 80s.

Police were called to the Communities of Bent Tree Apartments for an unexplained death. They would not discuss her cause of death.

Investigators say a man was seen running from the area near Westgrove and Ledgemont and want to find him.

Officers are talking with neighbors and others who might have seen something.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Addison Police Department.