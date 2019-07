A 7-year-old boy was among three drownings in North Texas reported on the Fourth of July.

Texas Parks and Wildlife reported the boy died after he was pulled from Lake Lavon in southeast Collin County.

It happened early Thursday afternoon in the swimming area of Collin Park.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old also drowned in Grapevine Lake Thursday afternoon.

Alberto Santos was pulled from the water and rushed to a hospital, but later pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old man died after falling into Possum Kingdom Lake, west of Fort Worth.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says he was on a float and lost his balance.

He was pulled from the water a short time later and pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.