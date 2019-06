- A 62-year-old woman woke up early Saturday morning to find a man in her bedroom. He sexually assaulted her, police said.

According to the Cleburne Police Department, the assault happened in a neighborhood just north of Cooke Elementary School. The suspect fled on foot after leaving the woman's house on Starling Court.

Detectives are now asking people who live in the area to check their security cameras for anything suspicious on Saturday between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s who is between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches. He has a thin to medium building and was wearing dark clothing and a head covering at the time of the assault.

Anyone with video or information should contact Cleburne PD's Sgt. Colby Burris at 817-556-8820 or cloby.burris@cleburne.net.

Police also encouraged people to remain alert and aware of their surroundings. Any unusual activity in a neighborhood should be reported to police.