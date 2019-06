The man who kidnapped an 8-year-old girl in a Fort Worth neighborhood in May took a plea deal and agreed to plead guilty to a federal kidnapping charge.

Federal court filings say under the plea agreement, 51-year-old Michael Webb could be sentenced from 20 years to life in prison.

A doorbell camera captured part of the May 18th kidnapping. Documents say Webb confessed to abducting the girl at random when she was walking with her mother and that Webb confessed to assaulting the girl.

The plea deal also says if Webb is ever released, he must register as a sex offender.

Webb, who has a long criminal history, also faces state charges of child sexual assault filed by Fort Worth police in the case.

No sentencing date for the plea deal has been set.