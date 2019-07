There are a number of 4th of July celebrations being held Thursday across North Texas.

A red, white, and blue celebration was in Arlington. The city's 54th Independence Day parade brought out another huge crowd.

The patriotic procession wound its way through downtown Arlington, and through UT-Arlington's College Park district.

The city's first July 4th parade in 1965 was just a collection of bikes decorated with red, white, and blue.

The star-spangled celebration of America's birthday has come a long way since then.

This annual event now ranks among the nation's top 10 July 4th parades, in terms of the size of the crowd, and the number of entries.

Runners also celebrated July 4th by going through Downtown Dallas for "Five on the 4th."

There was a 5-mile run and a 5K along with a 2-mile walk. The races started and finished at Klyde Warren Park.

Rachel Ragona, of Frisco, won first place for the women in the 5-mile race. She brought her daughter, Isabella, who ran in her first 5k Thursday morning.

"It was a festive atmosphere. I'm new to Dallas. I wanted to see the area and I heard good things about the race," Rachel said.

After the race, there were lawn games, food, face painting, and balloon animals at the park.

Proceeds from the event benefit the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas swim programs.

There was also a parade of patriotism at the Park Cities Parade, hosted by the Rotary Club of Park Cities.

Hundreds of people watched as bands and floats made their way through the streets.

There were several fireworks' shows in the Metroplex Wednesday night, but there will be several more Thursday night.

Click here for a full list of Fourth of July events in North Texas.