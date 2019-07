- It’s been three years since a gunman killed five police officers in Downtown Dallas.

Saturday night, their friends and families remembered their lives and honored them for their service.

At Four Corners Brewery, the Brotherhood for the Fallen worked to keep their memory alive.

The event included live music, a silent auction, and a moment of silence for those who lost their lives.

Honoring the four Dallas PD officers and the DART officer who were killed in the line of duty in July 2016 during a peaceful protest.

It was the deadliest attack on law enforcement in the U.S. since the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Roughly 800 people had gathered for a peaceful protest at 6 p.m., but just before 9 p.m., dozens of shots were fired.

According to police, the 25-year-old shooter targeted white officers, determined to kill as many as possible.

A total of 12 officers were shot during the ambush. Five lost their lives: DPD Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens, Officer Michael Krol, Sergeant Michael Smith, Officer Patrick Zamarripa, and DART Police Officer Brent Thompson.

“We’re still recovering, still processing it. And yes, life has gone on, but we still think about our fallen brothers,” said Melinda Gutierrez, with the Dallas Police Department.