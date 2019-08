- Officers in Weatherford are investigating the drowning of a 3-year-old boy.

Police were called out just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, for a possible drowning at a home in the 1800 block of Sandpiper Dr.

CPR was already in progress before they called police.

The first officer who responded to the scene said the 3-year-old was unconscious on the deck, next to a backyard pool.

That officer assisted a man with CPR until medical units arrived.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Though the incident appears to be a “tragic accident,” detectives are still interviewing witnesses. Police added that there is “no indication of foul play.”