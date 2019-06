Related Headlines Dallas musician killed outside Oak Lawn apartments

- Dallas police have arrested three teenagers in connection with the murder of Nicholas "Blake" Edwards in May.

Jamie Israel Saenz, 17, Lupe Anthony Zavala, 18, and Carlos Rodriguez-Quinones, 19, have been charged with capital murder for Edwards' death.

Edwards was killed outside an Oak Lawn apartment complex in the early morning hours of May 27.

Witnesses told police Edwards was shot to death by two men at the apartment complex on Mahanna St., near Cedar Springs Rd.

Saenz and Zavala were interviewed on Friday, and charged with murder following the interview. Rodriguez-Quinones was arrested on an unrelated charge, then police added the capital murder charge.