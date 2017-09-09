3 Shot at southern Dallas Love's Travel Stop

-

Dallas Police responded about 10p.m. Friday to a shooting incident at the Love’s Travel Stop at 8800 S. Polk at I-20 in southern Dallas.

The shooting incident occurred just north of Kincaide Stadium where a high school football game was underway.

Police say a large crowd had gathered at the Love’s, an altercation occurred, and shots rang out.

DPD says the shooting victims, two 17-year-olds and a juvenile, fled toward the stadium after the shooting and were located by officers.

They were transported to Methodist Central Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for suspects who fled the shooting scene in a black, 4-door vehicle.