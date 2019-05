- There were three new murders in Dallas overnight, bringing the total to 40 for the month.

The first fatal shooting happened around midnight at the Eban Village Apartments on Park Row Avenue.

Police said 17-year-old Michael Rodriguez was shot while he was sitting in his vehicle. Friends took him to the hospital but he did not survive.

There’s no word on a motive or suspect. Investigators are hoping someone will call in a tip.

Around the same time, a man in his late teens or early 20s was shot in the neck during a fight at the Brandon Mill Apartments on Marvin D Love Freeway, in the Red Bird area of Dallas. He died at the hospital.

In this case, police are reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses to get a good description of the suspect.

Then at 3:30 a.m. a man was killed during a robbery at a check cashing business in South Dallas.

Police said the victim was shot and killed by another man wearing pantyhose over his head outside Cliff’s Check Cashing located on MLK Boulevard near Interstate 45.

The suspect ran off. It’s not clear if he got any money.

Also overnight a man and woman were stabbed in West Dallas during a carjacking. They told police they were in their car in front of a home on Maybeth Street when someone approached them demanding their Cadillac.

The carjacker stabbed them both before driving off in the car.

The man who was stabbed has life-threatening injuries, police said.