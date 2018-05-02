3 hurt when rental truck hits Dallas fire engine

- Three Dallas firefighters suffered some bumps and bruises after a truck hit their fire engine in east Oak Cliff.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Engine 33 was on South Beckley Avenue near Kiest Boulevard with the lights and sirens on when it was hit by the rented truck.

All three firefighters were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The man driving the truck also had minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether he was impaired.