- Dallas police have arrested three men who they say caused a deadly street racing crash.

Ricky Jackson, Diego Gaytan and Hector Camarena are all facing charges for Friday’s crash that killed 8-year-old Olivia Mendez.

Police said they were speeding down Lake June Road in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas when one of them hit the Mendez family’s car.

Olivia died in the crash. Her mother and younger sister were also hurt but are now out of the hospital.

All three suspects were charged with one count of racing causing death and three counts of racing causing serious bodily injury.

