- A 3-alarm fire heavily damaged a Dallas apartment building early Sunday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue reports the fire started just after 2:45 a.m., at the Vista Buena Apartments in the 13300 block of Esperanza Rd.

Responding firefighters saw flames coming from the second and third floors of the three-story apartment complex.

Fire crews immediately began helping people get out of the apartments.

Everyone was able to make it out okay, but two people were taken to the hospital with minor issues.

The fire was contained to the apartment building, and firefighters were able to stop it from spreading any further.

A number of the 18 units in the apartment complex were damaged, but fire officials do not know the exact number of people who have been displaced.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those impacted by the fire.

Investigators believe the fire started in a third floor apartment, before spreading into the attic. The exact cause is still being investigated.