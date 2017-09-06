Dallas council votes to remove Robert E. Lee statue

The Dallas City Council voted Wednesday to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from its namesake park in Oak Lawn.

The statue removal passed 13-1, with only councilwoman Sandy Greyson voting against. Councilman Rickey Callahan abstained. The statue will be removed and taken away, with a task force still to determine what to do with the sculpture.

"There is no question in my mind that this city will be better tomorrow with this statue down," said Mayor Mike Rawlings.

Crews set up barricades around the statue of the Confederate general at Lee Park in Oak Lawn ahead of the vote. Dallas police were staging at the entrance to the park for security.

"The time is now," said councilman Scott Griggs. "I look forward to it coming down."

The vote came less than a month after a renewed push to remove the monuments began in Dallas. Mayor Mike Rawlings created a task force to examine what to do with the symbols of the confederacy on Aug. 15. But enough councilmembers wanted more immediate action on the Lee statue and an item to remove the statue immediately was placed on the council agenda for Wednesday.

Councilman Philip Kingston, who has been one of the leading advocates to remove the statue, said during debate that the council should set a high moral standard.

“We do not need a task force to tell us right from wrong,” Kingston said. “These monuments represent a false telling of history.”

Callahan asked for a delay and a public referendum on what to do with all of the Confederate monuments, but it failed in a 4-11 vote.