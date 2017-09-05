Harvey victims worried Irma could hinder recovery efforts

With Hurricane Harvey behind us, the threat of Hurricane Irma could stretch federal disaster response resources thin.

It's a concern on the minds of many sheltering in Dallas.

A FEMA spokesperson did not give any information on what resources could be headed east. However, Governor Greg Abbott says he has already talked to Florida's governor about what they might need.

Congress still has to hash out a plan to fund the Harvey recovery. The hope is they don't have to deal with a one-two punch.

For families, now safe at Dallas shelters, the hurry up is over. Now, it's time to wait.

Justin Slaughter from Port Arthur is one of at least 573,000 who registered for help from FEMA. He says some in the shelter are now shifting their attention toward Irma, where Florida is preparing. The fear is a disaster there could hamper a Texas recovery.

“They are worried about resources and if stuff is going to go over there,” Slaughter said.

On Tuesday, Abbott acknowledged Florida might need some of the resources currently in Texas.

“I've spoken to the Florida governor about it and to collaborate with him with regard to the resources that currently exit the state of Texas that he made need access to, depending upon what may happen,” Abbott said.

The American Red Cross has already put a hold on sending volunteers from southeast states to Texas in case they're needed closer to home.

It's not the news the victims of Harvey wanted. Folks like James Dupree from Beaumont are worried since they already need a lot of help to get back on their feet.

“Came through the roof and through the walls. I lost all my clothes,” Dupree said. “Left with the clothes on my back.”

A representative for the Small Business Administration says they are hiring a lot of people for their Fort Worth office to help with the recovery. It's all temp work but will offer full time with a lot of overtime. They are rushing to fill those positions to process paperwork before Irma causes any damage in the U.S.