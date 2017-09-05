North Texas "Dreamers" worried about DACA's end

Related Headlines Trump rescinds DACA protecting young immigrants

North Texas “Dreamers” currently protected by DACA said they were concerned on Tuesday after the Trump administration announced the program would be ended.

DACA, Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals, was created five years ago by President Obama to protect illegal immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children from being deported.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the end of DACA on Tuesday, but also delayed action for six months to give congress time to act.

DACA program participant Ramiro Luna is no stranger to political front lines. The University of Dallas student came to the U.S. from Mexico with his parents 18-years-ago and co-founded the North Texas Dreamers.

"Whenever they take the program away I have no safety here in the United States,” Luna said. “I could be deported for any minor traffic infraction.”

Anxiety is up as well for University of Texas at Arlington student Carlos, who doesn't want his last name revealed. He was 8-years-old when he came to the united states with his parents.

"I'm just taking all this in, recouping from it, trying to get my hopes up again,” Carlos said.

Currently 120,000 illegal immigrants in Texas like Ramiro and Carlos are protected under the DACA program -- and they hope they'll get to remain.

The North Texas Dreamers community has a news conference planned for tomorrow morning.