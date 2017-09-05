Severed head leads to discovery of two bodies in Arlington

Two bodies have been discovered by police in a shallow grave behind an Arlington home.

Police said they were led to the bodies after a severed head was found in a wooded area near AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Initial evidence leads cops to believe the killings may be drug related.

Police have arrested one suspect, Mariano Sanchez, and are looking for a second man, Hector “Cholo” Acosta-Ojeda, 28. Police say Acosta-Ojeda should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe both victims were intentionally targeted and were not randomly killed.

Footage from SKY4 showed Arlington police investigating the scene in 200 block of Burton Drive, a neighborhood also near AT&T Stadium. Police said they may be on the scene for several days.

Anyone with information about Acosta-Ojeda is asked to contact APD's Tip Line at 817-575-8823. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.