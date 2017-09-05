Driver critically injured after shooting in Garland

- Garland police are looking for the people responsible for shooting a person who was driving.

Police said two people in a black sedan shot at another vehicle Monday evening on Saturn Road. The victim’s car then crashed into the garage of a home.

Then another white sedan pulled up and the people inside it apparently fired more shots at the crashed car.

No one was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

“I see bullets everywhere and so I’m like freaking out. I didn’t know what to do,” said Zachary McKimmins, who lives in the house. “It’s pretty scary. My wife is really scared. My children are crying. I’m pretty freaked out.”

The driver who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not yet made any arrests.