Grand Prairie family opens up home to Harvey Evacuees

A Grand Prairie family opened up their home to an evacuated family from Cypress they had never met.



Last weekend, Angie Fenimore got word of a family heading to North Texas as Harvey devoured houston.



She answered the call to help, then dialed her husband.



"I called him later and said we are going to have guests," said Angie.



"When I cam home, I've got 5 new people in my house," said Russell Fenimore, "That's where I met them."



The Fenimores, who have 4 children ages ages 11 to 17, had never met the Thompsons or their 3 kids, ages 4 to 14.



Adrienne Thompson had no idea where her family would land as they droveI-45 northbound.



"We just wanted to go the opposite direction of the water," said Thompson.



A friend called to say strangers were offering to take them in.



"I just broke out crying. I didn't know how to take that," said Thompson, " Someone opening up their home to my family. I told her they didn't know if we were Cuckoo or what."



The Thompsons still don't know what's left for them in Houston or where life will take them next, but one thing is certain, they won't be alone.



They're staying nights at the Dallas Convention Center to help with processing their paperwork and any benefits or services, but they spend most of the daytime hours with the Fenimores.



In fact, they all spent the day at the lake Sunday to celebrate the 14th birthday of one of the Thompson girls.



The Fenimore boys started fundraising through the boy scouts and collecting necessities for the Thompsons.



