East Texas teen dies after collapsing during football practice

- Students in a small East Texas school district are mourning the death of a freshman football player.

Marion Olivarez collapsed Monday morning during practice in Emory at Rains High School. He was taken to a hospital in Greenville where he died.

Rains ISD says Marion had a non-contact injury. He was new to the school district.

In a statement, the school district said, "The loss of any student wounds us all deeply. We know that the community joins Rains ISD in conveying our deepest sorrow and sincere condolences to the Olivarez family and friends. Counselors will be on hand at the high school in the coming days for anyone who wishes to talk with someone about this tragic loss."

The medical examiner will determine if the teenager had any pre-existing health problems.

