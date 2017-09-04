Fort Worth pet shelter making room for strays from Harvey

The Humane Society of North Texas is offering some free and discounted adoptions as they try to free up space at their shelter. They want to make room for animals brought in from shelters in the South Texas flood zone.

More than 140 dogs and cats have been taken in by the Humane Society. They've come from Corpus Christi and Galveston shelters to make room down there for animals displaced by the flooding. Now, the Humane Society needs to make room in their shelters.

A group of dogs from a Galveston shelter are crying out for companionship. They are now in Fort Worth waiting for a new home. Love is all the dogs require.

Wynonna is a local dog, but finding her to a new home makes room for pets displaced by Harvey.

"What happened there was terrible,” said Autumn Brown. “And if adopting a dog would make more room for Houston, I would want to make a difference.”

Through Saturday, adopting a dog over 30 pounds is free at the Humane Society of North Texas. Other adoptions are only $15.

Animal shelters in Harvey's path have been sending their pets north, including 13 horses from a Houston shelter.

"There's so many animals displaced by the storms that they need to make that room,” explained Sandy Shelby with the shelter.

The Unger family had their dog, Lilly, for 13 years. She died a few months ago.

"She was a little bit cute and I loved her so much, but she had to go to heaven,” said Gavin Unger.

"It's always great to rescue and to find dogs that need a good home, especially young ones that can grow with our family,” said Melissa Unger.

Apollo is only a few month old with plenty of time to win a place in the hearts of his new family.

Some dogs with a chip have already been identified and have been sent back to be reunited with their owners.