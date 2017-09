A man was killed after he was shot in the head at a DART bus stop in South Oak Cliff.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday at the bus stop at Polk Street and Marvin D. Love Freeway. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

Dallas police are not yet saying what led up to the murder of the man, who has not been publicly identified. Police did say he lived at an apartment complex nearby.