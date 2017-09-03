Shoplifting suspect hit, killed by car while fleeing North Richland Hills police

A shoplifting suspect was killed when he was hit by a car trying to flee from North Richland Hills police.

The adult white male allegedly shoplifted from a Walmart in the 6400 block of Loop 820 about 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said he ran toward the access road along Loop 820 and “began to resist officers.” He fled again and attempted to cross the road when he was hit by a car.

First aid was given at the scene by officers and the man was taken to JPS Hospital by ambulance where he died.

Police declined to release the identity of the man until family could be notified. No officers or members of the public were hurt.