Donations from North Texans continue to pour in for Harvey victims

Donations from North Texans continued to pour in on Sunday for Harvey victims as well as people wanting to volunteer and help any way they can.

The new Trusted World donation collection site moved to a 340,000 square foot warehouse in Garland on 3000 West Kingsley Rd. after the first site in North Dallas filled up.

Once items are dropped off, they are sifted and sorted by the hundreds of volunteers. More than 1,000 volunteers have helped out at some point during the day on Sunday. The volunteers range in age from young children to senior citizens and they come from all across Texas and around the country.

"It definitely warms my heart. People come together -- all people, race, creeds come together helping people in need and need knows no color. We are here and we're helping Houston,” said volunteer Tieranny Johnson.

Michael Garrett, CEO of Trusted World, said the huge warehouse with hundreds of volunteers was operating like a well-oiled machine.

"We're going through boxes and skids like water,” Garrett said. “We've already poured through 10,000 boxes and we need more."

Garrett said they still need more boxes, pallets, shrink wrap, ice and volunteers.

Once the items are sorted, they are put in boxes and on pallets and shipped to the Dallas County shelters for Harvey evacuees that are being overseen by the Red Cross and The Salvation Army.