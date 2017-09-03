Human remains found in Arlington

Police in Arlington are trying to identify remains found near a creek Saturday afternoon.



Someone found the body in the 800 block of E. Sanford Street, near N. Collins Street around 2:40 p.m. The remains were found in a wooded area.



Arlington police detectives are working with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the remains and the cause of death.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Arlington Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691. Those with tips can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.