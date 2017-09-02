Flooded Katy, Texas Homeowners Want Answers

Dozens of homeowners from the Canyon Gate community in Katy, Texas, gathered to find out what the federal, state, and local governments knew about the danger to their homes -- and when they knew it.

"The reservoir has performed as intended, and anticipated," Richard Long of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told the assembled crowd.

The vociferous reaction signaled that homeowners had no idea that "this" is how things were supposed to work.

"It should have been disclosed to you when you bought your house, Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert said. "I don't know how it happened, we're dealing with people."

It turns out the Corps of Engineers designated this area as a reservoir in the 1940s, designed to protect Houston. Now residents are wondering why homes were ever built in an area designed to flood.

Homeowner Manoj Gupta said "This community should not have been built. How this community was given permission to be built is questionable. There needs to be an independent investigation."

Another homeowner asked: "Did you guys know we would have 5 feet of water in our homes? And at what point did you know, because we didn't have time to get out."

Long, from the Army Corps of Engineers said they were aware as soon as they knew the reservoir was going to go over 95 feet. He did not have details on exactly when that was.

"When Harvey was first in the gulf it we were looking at it going to Mexico, then Corpus, then it was on up."

"In recorded history in Texas, it's the largest rain event we've ever had," County Judge Hebert said.