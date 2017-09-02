Haltom City Police: 9-Year-Old Killed Handling Firearm

Haltom City Police say a 9-year-old boy was killed after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Parker Road East just after 3 p.m. Saturday. A news release from the department says officers found the boy in the master bedroom, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police also said they found the drawer to a nightstand open, with a semi-automatic handgun on the floor next to the child's body.

Police say they believe the child found the gun in the drawer and was playing with the gun when it fired.

Haltom City detectives are still working on the case. The child's body is with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. The District Attorney's Office will make the determination on whether any charges could be filed.