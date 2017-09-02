Texans Still Dealing With Flooding from Brazos River

Parts of Brazoria County, Texas, near Houston are being flooded by and overflowing Brazos River.

Dustin Grimes went to work in his truck Friday night. Saturday morning, the only way to get back to his Jones Creek home is by canoe.

"You just deal with it," Grimes said. "You can't change the circumstance. You just live with it and move on."

Parts of Jones Creek and Neighboring Lake Jackson are flooding due to storm water flowing south from Houston, causing the Brazos River to overflow.

Jones Creek resident Jason Johnson said "I'm just trying to help people get out. We got some farm animals out earlier. Were just tying to help out where we can. Everyone is panic right now."

While Johnson and his son searched for stranded neighbors he spotted one coupld walking through knee-hiigh water..

"Its, its... I have no words for it," said neighbor Michelle Hinton, "it's just crazy. Yesterday they floated us out on a raft me and my 8-month-old baby and my 4-year-old."

FOX 4's Alex Boyer said "This an evacuation route were on Highway 36 but look over here this grandfather has to use him boat to access the evacuation route cause him home over there is literally an island

Larry Furhman says he's lived in his home since 1972 and has never seen flooding this bad. He's preparing for his home to flood.

"Yeah, it's not in the house but if it keeps coming up it will be some time during the night and I don't want to do this in the middle of the night.

All along the evacuation route from Brazoria County, homes are sitting in several feet of water. Some of the homeowners are determined to stay put. Others are planning to get out.

Lake Jackson Police and urban search and rescue teams are keeping an eye on the situation