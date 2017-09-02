One woman injured after fiery crash on Spur 408

One woman is in the hospital after a fiery crash Friday night in southern Dallas.

Dallas police said around 12:45 a.m., a car traveling in the southbound lanes of Spur 408 veered off the road and slammed into a guardrail and utility pole

Police said the woman was taken out of the vehicle by Good Samaritans before the vehicle was engulfed in flames and transported to the hospital.

Dallas police are now trying to figure out what caused the driver to crash.