New donation centers open in Garland and Dallas



New shelter supply facilities are now open in Garland, after the first facility reached capacity.



The initial City of Dallas and Dallas County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster member Trusted World donation site was on N. Dallas Parkway in Dallas. It reached capacity and the new locations are 3000 W. Kingsley Road in Garland and 5150 Mark Trail Way in Dallas.



Supplies taken there will be distributed to the four shelters providing aid for those displaced by Hurricane Harvey, including the one at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.



Visit www.dallashelpforharvey.net for the most current information on donations and volunteering.