Drug overdose awareness

The Centers for Disease Control reports that opioids killed more than 33 thousand people in 2015 and that this year the nation is on pace to surpass that number.

Joel Klein, the CEO of Greenhouse American Addictions Centers visited Good Day Saturday to talk about these troubling statistics and what we can do to get people help.

To learn more about American Addiction Centers, visit http://americanaddictioncenters.org/

For more on the National Institute on Drug Abuse, visit https://www.drugabuse.gov/