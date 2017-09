You have everything you need to make baby food in your own kitchen. Alyson Eberle from Pure Spoon showed how to make one of her popular recipes: Creamy Avocado and Apple.

Ingredients:

1 fresh, organic avocado

1 fresh, organic peeled apple

1/3 cup of water

Method:

Cut up avocado, steam apple for 20 minutes, add water- blend.