Average gas price in DFW up 16 cents overnight

- Water levels from Harvey continue to fall in Houston and surrounding areas but here in North Texas gas prices are still rising.

SKY 4 flew over the pumps in Plano Friday morning. There were long lines at some gas stations but no lines at others. Viewers also reported some stations remained closed with no supply of gasoline in their tanks.

A member of the Texas Railroad Commission, the agency that regulates pipelines, said there is plenty of gas and the shortage is only a result of people’s fears.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the area is $.16 higher than on Thursday, although many people are reporting much bigger increases than that.

Overall gas prices are up $.33 in the week since Harvey made landfall.

The pipeline company that delivers much of the gasoline to the southern states expects to resume operations on Sunday.