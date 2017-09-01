Baby born in wake of Harvey to family taking shelter in Dallas

- There's an update on the South Texas family FOX 4 introduced you to earlier this week. They welcomed a new addition while taking shelter in Dallas.

Jessica Braddock and her family evacuated from Baytown over the weekend. They left before Hurricane Harvey made landfall because Jessica was nine months pregnant and due any day.

"That wasn't my plan! So it is stressful,” she admitted in an interview with FOX 4's James Rose. "As soon as I came in, I was having contractions seven minutes apart."

On Thursday Jessica gave birth to little Amaya Dallas Issac at Presbyterian hospital in Dallas. Amaya is a healthy 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

The family decided to include Dallas in her name because they're so grateful for the outpouring of support they've received since arriving.

Jessica had a baby shower in Baytown a few weeks ago but left town with only enough clothes for three days. The Braddocks have no idea when they'll be able go to back home or what they'll find when they get there.

They said the people of Dallas have been extremely generous and helpful with the new baby.