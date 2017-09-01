Car drives into Dallas-area Walmart

- A man is in custody after driving a car all the way through a Walmart in the Red Bird area of Dallas early Friday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, it happened around 6 a.m. at the store on Interstate 20 and Highway 67

A witness told FOX 4 the car drove into the store at a high rate of speed and made it all the way to the electronics section in the back. Then the driver reversed.

He backed all the way out of the store but crashed into a concrete pillar near the front door.

The witnesses said the man also tried to steal two other cars but both of those drivers were able to get away. A Walmart employee ended up stopping him and holding him until police arrived.

"The Walmart employee tackled him down," said Jeffery Mills, a witness. "They got him. By the grace of God they got him. Glad there wasn't no kids. God work in mysterious ways."

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the scene and police confirmed one person was taken into custody.

There were no reports of injuries.