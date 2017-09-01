Harvey evacuees continue arriving in Dallas

- Hurricane Harvey evacuees continue to arrive in North Texas by the busloads.

There are currently more than 1,800 people registered at Dallas shelters, most of which are staying at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center mega shelter in downtown.

“Others who have come up have other accommodations whatever they may be. They can come in and out and have a meal or use other services that are available inside,” said Renee Felton, a spokeswoman for the Red Cross.

Overnight and into Friday morning the arrivals have been nonstop. Military C-130 planes filled with about 100 people per plane arrive at Love Field and then buses take them to area shelters.

In addition to the Dallas convention center, some evacuees are being taken to Irving’s Lively Point Youth Center. About 100 people were taken to the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth.

“When we were leaving it was really, really late and not much to see. But the stuff I did see was pretty scary. There was trucks in the ditches and completely submerged in water. Only the top of them could be seen. It was really scary,” said Chelsie Murray, an evacuee who ended up in Dallas.

Now that the water has started to recede in Houston, Beaumont, Port Arthur and the other affected areas, Dallas expects to see more and more hurricane victims.

Eventually, all of the shelters may be consolidated into just the one mega shelter that has room for up to 5,000 people.