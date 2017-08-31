Truck hauling relief supplies crashes, 2 people killed

- Two people are dead after a fiery crash on the Dallas-Ellis County line. The accident involved an 18-wheeler that was carrying relief supplies to Houston.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 45 just south of Malloy Bridge Road. That’s near the town of Wilmer.

Sheriff’s deputies believe a small car was heading north on I-45 when it crossed the median and slammed head on into an 18-wheeler.

The car was pinned under the truck and burst into flames. After putting out the fire, firefighters found the bodies of two men inside the car.

The big rig was carrying relief supplies to the Houston area. The drive of the truck was able to escape and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Deputies said the burned up car is registered out of Houston so it’s possible the two occupants were evacuating the flooded area. They won’t know for certain, though, until they are positively identified and their families are notified.

It’s also still not clear why the car crossed the center median.

All the supplies inside the truck were destroyed along with the trailer.