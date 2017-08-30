North Texans worry about loved ones in Harvey's path

As Tropical Storm Harvey moves northeast and continues to dump unprecedented rain, North Texas families are worried about their loved ones in its path.

Harvey continues to flood homes and strand people, forcing water rescues.

It's a difficult time for families watching from afar. In some cases, they’ve been cut off from loved ones. The only thing they can do is hope and pray.

Staying put because she has to, Sherrlyn Solis managed a short Facetime conversation on Wednesday in the midst of Harvey pummeling her Port Arthur apartment.

“Like two streets over from me, they have boats coming in,” she said. “They have helicopters around and just trying to rescue people that are stranded.”

Sherrlyn’s son is DISD Board Member Miguel Solis. He’s anxious in his Dallas office.

“For me, it's tough because I know that I can’t get into the city,” he said.

In the meantime, Miguel has been collecting school supplies for young Harvey victims coming from Houston. But he finally received some relief. His cousin rescued his aunt and uncle by boat Wednesday morning.

Miguel isn't alone in his constant worry.

At the mercy of sporadic texts and updates when conditions allow, Karmise King can't wait to hear from her dear friend, Cynthia Weathers. She was last heard from Wednesday morning trapped in her quickly flooding home in Orange, northeast of Port Arthur.

“I reached out to the Red Cross. I reached out to the Coast Guard,” King said. “I reached out to the Orange County Police Department just to try to find someone to help her.”

King played basketball with Weathers at O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth. Despite the distance and years that have gone by, the team is rallying around one of their own the best they can.

“I just told her to calm down and just continue to pray,” King said. “We’re all going to continue to pray for her.”

King finally heard her friend Wednesday afternoon. She said Weathers is finally safe after being rescued by boat from her home.