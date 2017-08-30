North Texans continue to donate to Harvey relief efforts

North Texans continue to show up and donate to support evacuees sheltering in Dallas and Houston.

For days, the line of North Texans donating items in North Dallas at Trusted World has just kept growing.

“It has doubled every day. Every day,” said Trusted World’s Taylor Grey, who said everything from pallets of water to diapers are overflowing the donation area.

Other sites in Dallas are also handling donations, like the Hilton Anatole. It has partnered with Tango Tab to open up one of their ballrooms and a warehouse as additional space for people wanting to help to bring donations.

“People that look like you and me just walking down the street in three feet of water with nothing on their backs except maybe a backpack with what they could shove in there, or even just empty handed, it's just a call to action for us to go out and make a difference,” said Nick Marino, Jr., Tango Tab’s director of social change.

Volunteers at the North Texas Food Bank are also collecting food for evacuees coming into area shelters.

“They need the basics,” said NTFB’s Simon Powell. “We need to make sure they're fed and cared for, and if we don't do that we're not being good neighbors.”

After basic necessities like food and water, people need clothing, socks and shoes. That's where Buckner International is coming in. They've pledged to donate nearly 12,000 pairs of shoes to hurricane victims in the Houston and Dallas areas.

“You're literally seeing people walk barefoot through thick water and terrible conditions and they're walking out with all they can carry,” said Rachel Wallis, Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls.

Each pair of shoes comes with a written message from the person who donated them.

“For this one I put, ‘God bless you, you are in our prayers’, because they're going through hurricane relief. They need to be in our prayers,” Wallis said.

All of these donations to send one overwhelming message to Harvey victims.

“We love you and we got you. Texas takes care of its own,” Grey said.