Buses to carry evacuees to Dallas shelter

- Buses loaded with people from Houston will soon be on the road to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. But that cannot happen until the roads now closed because of floods open again.

Hundreds of buses are on standby ready to roll when it’s safe.

“We told our neighbors to move because it was going to get bad. They were like no, it’s fine. And then yesterday they said, ‘Stay where you are. Don’t come back here.’ It’s getting super flooded. We’re getting rescued by a boat,” said Jose Banda, an evacuee who made it out early.

Dallas’ largest shelter at the convention center can house up to 5,000 people but only a few hundred are there now.

Fort Worth, Irving and other cities also have shelters prepared as well.

