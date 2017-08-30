Truckloads of supplies headed to Houston area

- Truckloads of love are headed to Houston. Corporations across the United States have stepped up to provide World Vision in Grand Prairie with supplies for the Hurricane Harvey victims in South Texas.

The 54-foot trailers are being loaded with things like dehydrated food, school supplies, socks, toilet paper, latex gloves, tents, sleeping bags, coolers and more.

There will also be “Hope Kits” from 31 Gifts. Jill Ray, a consultant for the company, said the kits are packed with toiletry items and have a little personal touch.

“To let these folks know that a lot of people are thinking about them and sending love,” she said. “We always include our prayers and lift them up during this time so they know there’s someone out there thinking of them.”

31 Gifts expects to put together several thousand kits for Hurricane Harvey’s victims. They’ll be on just one of the pallets going on the trucks.