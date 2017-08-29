Watauga PD: Officer shoots armed woman walking down street

A woman who allegedly had a gun while walking down a busy street was shot after an encounter with a Watauga police officer.

Police say the motorcycle officer responded to a call about a person with a weapon in the 6300 block of Watauga Road Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the officer approached the woman and the interaction resulted in the officer firing at least one shot, striking her.

Police say the woman was taken by ambulance to JPS Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Watagua Police Chief Robert Parker described the officer as a veteran.

"The officer is a very tenured officer. He has been in police work for over 20 years,” he said. “As a typical protocol, he will be placed on administrative leave to conduct an investigation and give him time to process."

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.