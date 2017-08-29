Parts of North Texas seeing gas shortages

- In the aftermath of Harvey, drivers may soon notice gas prices going up.

What has already been seen, even in parts of North Texas, are gas shortages. It's the result of more people needing gas as they travel north and production shortages as refineries down south have been closed. The major shipping arteries are flooded.

One gas station in Waxahachie said they had run out of gas three times in the last few days. Despite some of the shortage, no one seems to be taking advantage with unusually high gas prices.

Ashley Roblin stopped at a gas station Tuesday afternoon only to find it did not have any gas.

"I was like actually about to run out of gas right now, so I stopped here,” she said. “I was circling around and I was like, ‘Why are these bags on all the pumps?’”

The gas station at Dallas Highway and 287 in Waxahachie got a gas delivery Monday afternoon. Less than 24 hours later, everything but diesel was sold out. Other gas stations near the busy crossroads are also empty.

As more people head north away from the flooding, gasoline supplies could get tighter near the main highways.

"What can you do,” Roblin said. “Whenever there's so much gas to go around, you have to share it."

Gas stations say that's exactly what's happening. When a tanker arrives, they drop off only so much gas to leave some for other stations.

"If we have to share our resources, it means we have to drive around for gas,” said driver Anna Hammons. “I'm willing to do it to make sure everybody gets equal amounts."

Most people said finding empty pumps is a minor inconvenience compared to the real tragedy that’s happening to the people near Houston.

Some gas stations say their main suppliers are out of San Antonio and Houston, making it harder to get enough gas to all their stores.