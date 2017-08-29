Expecting mother seeks shelter from Harvey in Dallas

North Texas is prepared for an influx of evacuees in its various shelters as Houston shelters continue to fill up.

The mega shelter in Downtown Houston has been at about 10,000 people, double its original capacity. There are overflow shelters opening throughout the city, but there will soon be no room.

Hundreds of evacuees have already arrived in North Texas, including one woman who left despite being due to give birth at any time.

The mega shelter here in Downtown Dallas started taking in evacuees on Tuesday. They expect many more will arrive in the coming days.

The city of Dallas says the current number of evacuees at the convention center as of Tuesday night is at 227. Several hundred more are throughout the metroplex.

Harvey threw a wrench into nine months of planning preparation for the delivery of Jessica Braddock's fourth child. Despite being due at any day, Braddock and her family evacuated Baytown on Friday and headed to Dallas.

"That wasn't my plan! So it is stressful,” she admitted. "As soon as I came in, I was having contractions seven minutes apart."

Now in a shelter, Braddock says they have nothing. She's just had a baby shower, and the family only left with enough clothes for three days.

The Braddocks have been in Dallas for five days and have no idea when they can go back home to Baytown or what they will find when they get there.

Much of Baytown, which sits along the Houston ship channel, is underwater. Braddock’s husband says his father's new home is under three feet of water and realizes their home is likely flooded, too. But he is thankful they left.

"It's an out pouring of love here, and I understand that, and I'm very grateful,” said Calvin Isaac.

"I don't have her car keys, I don't have her clothes. I don't have anything for her here,” Braddock said. “And I really don't want to have her here because I don't have anything for her here."

Despite having nothing, Braddock is thankful they have each other and another one on the way, who is likely to be born in Dallas.

"Everybody's been making jokes,” she said. “Like, ‘Why don't you name her Dallas?’ I was like, no!”

"I just want her to healthy, and I want her to be safe,” Isaac said. “And she's still going to be a Texan, so it really doesn't matter."

Braddock says she's going to have a little girl and will name her Anaya. Both Braddock and Isaac say they've been overwhelmed by how kind, caring and giving the people of North Texas have been.