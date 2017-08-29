Dallas Zoo offers Harvey evacuees free admission

With more evacuees heading to Dallas and surrounding areas for shelter, the Dallas Zoo announced it will welcome evacuees to visit its animals at no charge.

Through Monday, September 4, the Dallas Zoo is offering evacuees free admission into the zoo with an ID. The zoo is also making tickets available to evacuees in area shelters.

“We hope a visit to the Zoo might help ease the pain and bring a smile to your face, even if for just a few hours,” the zoo said.

The Dallas Convention Center is expected to house at least 5,000 evacuees. Other shelters have also opened up in two other Dallas locations and in Irving and Fort Worth.

