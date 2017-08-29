FOX4's 'We Are All TEXANS' shirts to benefit Harvey relief efforts

FOX4 viewers can purchase a special unity t-shirt with all proceeds going to Harvey relief efforts.

The “We Are All TEXANS” shirt is for sale now at this link. All profits from the shirt will be donated to the Red Cross’ relief efforts in Houston and South Texas.

The white t-shirt has the Texas art on the front right and a larger version of the artwork on the back of the shirt.

North Texans always give when people are in need. This is a unique way for FOX4 viewers to help out and show that Texans pull together in tough times.