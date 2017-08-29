Troy Aikman kicks off United Way fundraising effort

Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Troy Aikman is the Chairman of the capital campaign for the United Way of Metropolitian Dallas.

The fund-raising goal is more than $58 million. Aikman and the United Way have teamed up with Todd Wagner , Founder and CEO of Charity Network to raise money globally, nationally and locally which will stay in Dallas.

"The United Way is in the response business 365 days a year," Aikman said on Tuesday. "The needs were great before Harvey, they'll be even greater after Harvey."

Digital is the ground-breaking team member that Wagner is bringing to the campaign. For $10 you could win a chance to have dinner with Hall Of Fame triplets, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith.

For more money you can enter an auction to be on the sidelines and in the FOX broadcast booth with Troy Aikman and Joe Buck during a game.

This is the 93rd year for the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas which raises money for financial security, education and health programs in the Dallas area.

To be eligible for the experiences, lunch with CEO's and more log on to www.unitewithtroy.org now through December 31, 2017