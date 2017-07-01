Woman dies in Dallas rollover crash

Police had to close several lanes of two Dallas highways overnight in Oak Cliff, while they investigated a rollover crash that killed one woman. It happened along Highway 67 northbound at I-35E, around 4am. When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, who'd been thrown from her vehicle, on the road. The first responders also spent time searching the scene for a child because there was an empty car seat in the victim's vehicle. They did not find a child. Crash investigators are trying to figure out what caused the woman to lose control.