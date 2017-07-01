2 injured in fall at Topgolf

Fort Worth police are trying to figure out what caused two people to fall Friday night, from the second level of "Top Golf". The entertainment complex is along I-35 near Highway 121, east of Downtown. A spokeswoman for the facility says there was some rough housing that took place in violation of posted safety rules. One of the people who fell may have missed the safety net that's in place. That person may have been taken to the hospital, to be treated for injuries resulting from the fall, but company officials have not confirmed that. The other person was reportedly treated at the scene. No word from police whether the incident might result in any criminal charges.